Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 223 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 63.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $82,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $136.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

