Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

SPOT opened at $119.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.97. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -86.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $183.65.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

