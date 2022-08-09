National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 193 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $1,827,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

