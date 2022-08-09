Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,313,000 after buying an additional 452,903 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 733,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,540,000 after purchasing an additional 378,716 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 314,885 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after purchasing an additional 287,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

