Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 1,582 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average is $128.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

