New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.55% of StoneX Group worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 418,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 35,066 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 77,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.99.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,909,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,120 shares of company stock valued at $6,634,595. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

