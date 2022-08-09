New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.55% of StoneX Group worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 418,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 35,066 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 77,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
Shares of SNEX opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.