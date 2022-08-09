State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Five Below worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,269,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,588 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,772,000 after acquiring an additional 434,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $140,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.84. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.32.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

