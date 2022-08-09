Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 95 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $335.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

