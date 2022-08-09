Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,568,000 after acquiring an additional 127,866 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $197.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.4 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

