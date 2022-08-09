iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

