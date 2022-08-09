Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Equitable by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Equitable by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 86,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,876,000.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

