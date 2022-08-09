Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,881 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

