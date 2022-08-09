1,026 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $11,202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,244,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 83,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $207.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $216.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

