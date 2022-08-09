V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,520,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $81.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.