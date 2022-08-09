Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 83,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,752 and sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

