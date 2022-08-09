Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

ARKK opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.