Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

