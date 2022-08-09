Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

SDOG opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $58.04.

