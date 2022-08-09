Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $26.00 at DA Davidson

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LPRO has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $11.60 on Monday. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,603,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

