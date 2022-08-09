Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $33.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.