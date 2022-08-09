6,337 Shares in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance
ITM stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.
