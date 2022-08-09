Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $92.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.26. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,019,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,384,355.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 258,883 shares of company stock worth $25,251,189 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.