Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $55.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.17.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $41.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Focus Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.