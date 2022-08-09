Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $55.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.17.
Focus Financial Partners Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ FOCS opened at $41.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
