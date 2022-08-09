B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BGS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE:BGS opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $34.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,646,000 after acquiring an additional 226,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

