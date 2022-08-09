TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $27.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.44.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.86 million. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

