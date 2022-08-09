Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $635.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at $865,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

