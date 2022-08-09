Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Ideanomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Ideanomics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $362.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ideanomics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.