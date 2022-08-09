New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.