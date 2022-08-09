Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.82.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 19.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

