Oppenheimer Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $154.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $142.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.