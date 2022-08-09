DA Davidson Lowers Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $14.50

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBH. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

