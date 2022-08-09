Oppenheimer Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $154.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

RSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.50.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.67. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $55,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

