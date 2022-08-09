Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IBP. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.40.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $101.38 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after acquiring an additional 655,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 239,866 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

