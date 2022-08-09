Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
NYSE ISDR opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.75. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.
About Issuer Direct
