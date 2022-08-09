Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $311.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.85. The company has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

