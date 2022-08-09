McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $409.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $335.85.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $347.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $192.38 and a fifty-two week high of $349.86.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $1,756,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $1,756,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,190 shares of company stock worth $21,980,148. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $99,472,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.