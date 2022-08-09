Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 593.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 4,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,868,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

