Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

Fluor (NYSE:FLRGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 593.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 4,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,868,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

