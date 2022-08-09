State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,108 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of News worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,958 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,074,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,694 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in News by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,045,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,641,000 after buying an additional 1,168,048 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in News by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,752,000 after buying an additional 874,243 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

