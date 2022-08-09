Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $56.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a 1 year low of $55.49 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

