Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Medpace worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.