Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,822 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after buying an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,452,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.
Twilio Stock Performance
TWLO stock opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $382.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.51.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
