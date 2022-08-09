CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.