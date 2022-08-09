CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $2,470,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 434.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $293.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.91. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

