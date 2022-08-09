CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.68 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 211.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,875,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,505,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 125.7% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,746 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.38%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.