IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Passage Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Passage Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PASG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Passage Bio Trading Down 2.7 %

PASG opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $117.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.06. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

