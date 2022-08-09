New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,693 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of DaVita worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

