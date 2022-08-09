RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of RBC Bearings worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 531,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,320 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROLL. Truist Financial cut their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $250.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.07.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

