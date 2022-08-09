Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.06. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

