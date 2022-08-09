Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.97 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Timken worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Timken Stock Performance

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

