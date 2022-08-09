Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $15,388,886.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,825 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

